A not-cool cucumber has ventured into Lincoln County

August 23, 2018

wild cucumber DSC_0061
Wild cucumber vine has invaded ditches, brush piles, and even yards.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Those driving the high­ways and byways of Lin­coln County may have no­ticed a light green vine that appears to be taking over the ditches and brushy ar­eas of the county. Although the vine is a pretty green with interesting flowers, it may be damaging the veg­etation that supports its long tendrils.
According to the Minne­sota Wildflowers website, the vine is called Echino­cystis Lobata, commonly known as wild cucumber…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

