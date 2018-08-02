Annual Benton- Fremont / Te Tonka Ha will be dedicated to the Burks



The 2018 Start Quilt, which will be raffled at the Benton-Fremont / Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous, is ready to preview at the City Office/Heritage Center. For more information about how you can win this quilt, contact the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce at 507-368-4641 ext. 2.

By Shelly Finzen

The 20th annual Benton- Fremont/Te Tonka Ha Rendez­vous will begin this Friday and continue through Sunday. This year’s event carries a special tribute with it; it will be dedi­cated to the late Carl Burk, one of the founders of the historic celebration, and to his wife JoAn, for their dedication to Lake Benton history and the Benton-Fremont celebration.

Setup for the celebration be­gins at 10 a.m…

