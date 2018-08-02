Annual Benton- Fremont / Te Tonka Ha will be dedicated to the Burks
The 2018 Start Quilt, which will be raffled at the Benton-Fremont / Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous, is ready to preview at the City Office/Heritage Center. For more information about how you can win this quilt, contact the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce at 507-368-4641 ext. 2.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The 20th annual Benton- Fremont/Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous will begin this Friday and continue through Sunday. This year’s event carries a special tribute with it; it will be dedicated to the late Carl Burk, one of the founders of the historic celebration, and to his wife JoAn, for their dedication to Lake Benton history and the Benton-Fremont celebration.
Setup for the celebration begins at 10 a.m…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off