Arlis Ploeger

Jan. 16, 1948 – July 30, 2018

Arlis Sally (Johnson) Ploeger, age 70 of Wahpe­ton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at her res­idence on Monday, July 30.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, with visi­tation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton.

Arlis Sally Johnson was born Jan. 16, 1948 in Tyler, one of two daughters born to Alvin and Hilda (Traut­man) Johnson. When Arlis was a child, she was bap­tized and confirmed at Im­manuel Lutheran Church and later graduated from Tyler High School in 1966. After receiving her diplo­ma, she attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Da­kota for a short time be­fore marrying her high school sweetheart, Randy Ploeger, at Immanuel Lu­theran Church on Nov. 26, 1966.

To establish their career, Arlis and Randy moved to Michigan and vari­ous other cities in South Dakota, and Minnesota, including Duluth, before making their home in Breckenridge, where they purchased Altstatt Snyder Drug in the 1980s. Arlis worked alongside her hus­band Randy at the drug store, but her true passion was her role as a devoted mother to her children, Lea, Jeffrey and Paula.

In 2003 Arlis and Randy moved across the river to Wahpeton, North Dakota and have since enjoyed their time traveling to Florida, southwest Arizo­na, Hawaii and numerous trips to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. When they weren’t traveling, Arlis could be found playing her grand piano that was gifted to her from Randy on the 35th anniversary of their first date. She was talent­ed in many ways; she was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend. Arlis played organ for over 55 years at various churches, includ­ing Grace Lutheran Church where she was currently an active member. At Grace Lutheran Church, she was a member of the L.W.M.L. group and the church’s quilting group. She had a huge heart and cherished any time spent with fam­ily.

Arlis will be deeply missed by her husband of 51 years, Randy Ploeger; her children, Lea (Brian) Hoellein of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jeffrey (Tonya) Ploeger of Breck­enridge, and Paula (Nicho­las) Owens of Rogers; her seven grandchildren, Jus­tin (Ashley) Hoellein, Amy Hoellein, Tanner Ploeger, Tristan Ploeger, Noah Owens, Elliot Owens and Olivia Owens; one great-grandchild, Logan Hoel­lein; and her sister, Lana Alderson of Holland.

Arlis was preceded in death by her parents Al­vin and Hilda (Trautman) Johnson.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Brecken­ridge.