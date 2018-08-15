Canadian wildfires create smoky haze in local area

By Shelly Finzen

Wildfires are not often a threat to southwest Min­nesota. We are a land of fields and lakes rather than forests. However, the wild­fires currently burning in western Canada had an impact on the local region this past weekend. Accord­ing to several news sourc­es, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is­sued an air quality alert for most of the state over the weekend, Aug 10-12.

According to the Star Tribune, smoke from Ca­nadian wildfires spread across Minnesota through­out the weekend, causing poor air quality conditions…

