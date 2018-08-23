City hears insurance quote and results of health surveys
August 23, 2018
Janet Bush of Southwest Health and Human Services presented the results of the Health Equity Study completed earlier this year.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 20. Acting Mayor Rosie DeZeeuw led the meeting in Mayor Bob Worth’s scheduled absence.
Darcy Miller presented the final insurance quotes to the city. According to Miller, if the city increased the deductible to $1,500, they would only save $1,367, which, as Miller commented, is not even enough to cover the $1,500 deductible. The city opted to continue with a $1,000 deductible and approved the quote of $26,034…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off