Sept. 23, 1926 – July 29, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial for Clifford O’Toole, age 91 of Tyler, is Wednesday, Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m. at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. Visitation was Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. Burial will be in St. Dionysius Catholic Ceme­tery in Tyler. He died Sun­day, July 29 at Avera Sun­rise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

John Clifford O’Toole was born Sept. 23, 1926 to Clyde and Alice (Kings­borough) O’Toole in their farm home in Drammen Township near Lake Ben­ton. In 1940 he moved to the farmstead east of Tyler, which became his home for over 50 years. On Nov. 10, 1953 Clifford married Betty Lou Ortmann at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa.

Clifford is survived by his wife Betty; their chil­dren, Linda (Larry) Dolan of Sartell, and Patrick (Brenda) O’Toole of Tyler; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters Arlene Maertens of Marshall and Loretta (Francis) Haper of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris Lewandowski, and broth­ers-in-law Donald Lewan­dowski and Donald Mae­rtens.