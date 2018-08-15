County says “no” to full-time deputy sheriff, “go” on property tax abatement bonds



Robert Olsen, left, of the Lincoln County Environmental Office spoke about concerns that area farmers are having with the installation of the new wind farms in the Arco area. Eileen and Richard Nielsen are Arco farmers whose property has been undermined by the installation of the wind tower power lines. According to the Nielsens, they have uncovered power cables running across their property.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Commis­sioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Ivanhoe.

The scheduled public hearing regarding the proposed proper­ty tax abatements in connection with the issuance of Tax Abate­ment Bonds began at approxi­mately 9:05 a.m. Vince Robinson and Shelly Eldridge were both on hand to speak to the commis­sioners and community during the hearing…

