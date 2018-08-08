Donated benches in Lake Benton



The Class of 1958 donated a bench to sit in front of the cabin at the Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park. In addition to the bench, the class donated $1,000 for improvements and maintenance of the cabin. Pictured are Romelle (Trade) Pritchett, Doug Jordahl, James Koster, Daryl Schlapkohl of the Lincoln County Parks Department, Roy Hinz and Gayle (Trautman) Koster.

