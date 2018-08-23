E-LB football and volleyball seasons have begun
The fall sports season for the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks began last week. The boys played their first game against Colman-Egan on Friday… above Junior High football.
The ladies play their first game Aug. 28 against Flandreau-Castlewood. Above: Varsity volleyball; Below: Junior Varsity volleyball.
By Shelly Finzen
The 2018-19 volleyball and football seasons for the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks and Lady Elks began last week. The football team played their first game last Friday evening against Colman-Egan. The volleyball team’s first game will be on Tuesday, Aug. 28 against Castlewood. So what do the teams and coaches think about the upcoming season?
Coach Melissa Erickson said the number of volleyball players is down this year. There are a total of 28 volleyball players across three teams, from junior high through varsity…
