E-LB football and volleyball seasons have begun



The fall sports season for the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks began last week. The boys played their first game against Colman-Egan on Friday… above Junior High football.

The ladies play their first game Aug. 28 against Flandreau-Castlewood. Above: Varsity volleyball; Below: Junior Varsity volleyball.

By Shelly Finzen

The 2018-19 volleyball and football seasons for the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks and Lady Elks began last week. The football team played their first game last Friday evening against Colman-Egan. The volleyball team’s first game will be on Tuesday, Aug. 28 against Castle­wood. So what do the teams and coaches think about the upcoming sea­son?

Coach Melissa Erickson said the number of vol­leyball players is down this year. There are a total of 28 volleyball players across three teams, from junior high through var­sity…

