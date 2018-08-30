Elks stuff the Raiders in their season home-opener



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 11 Bryson Sik fights through a tackle by Oldham-Ramona-Rutland’s Will Matson during the first quarter of the Elks’ 43-0 victory over the Raiders Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton football home-opener was not only a fun game to watch, but a victory for the Elks as they stuffed the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders, 43-0, on Friday, Aug. 24.

The offense was led by Devin Sopko and Grant DeRuyter…

