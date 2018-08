Elkton-Lake Benton 12U baseball has great season

Photo courtesy of Trish VanDyke Photography–Coach Aaron Coe reported that the E-LB 12u baseball team had a great season this year. Team members pictured left to right in front are Riley Nordmeyer, Caedmon Bressler, Blake DeVries, Nate Timm, Tanner Drietz and Lucas Anderson; in back are Coach Brad Neill, Garett Neill, Ashton Neill, Garret Moss, Andrew Landsman, Rylen Coe and Coach Aaron Coe. Good job, gentlemen.

