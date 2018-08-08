“Footloose” ends successful run in Lake Benton



The Lake Benton Opera House production of “Footloose: The Musical” ended on Sunday after 10 performances. Pictured are the cast, orchestra and crew. From left to right in front are Sarah Engels, Lynn Carpenter, Sandy Hanson, Ashton Lindahl, Sydney Johansen, Amanda Engels, Robyn Condelli, Justin Condelli, Adam Madsen, Lauren Johnson, Emma Gunnare, Taylor Engel, Jodi Greer, Nathaniel Gates, Bailey Riedel, Josh Reese, Darla Biel and Zach Haltvick. In the second row are Tom Schmitt, Katie Roberts, Alexis Christensen, Graham Petersen, Luke Bielfeldt, Jocelyn Klein, Crystal Enga, Cecilia Rabaey, Chesney Panka, Taylor Holck and Carrie Enga. In the third row are Ian Lundgren, Annie Nichols, Mary Porter, Lacey Barke, Kay Finzen, Ben Engels, Jackson Jeremiason, Anika Finzen, Jacob Haen, Emma Lipinski, Luke Johnson, Sabel Christensen, Katana Schmidt, Brianna Pattison, Cameron Nelson and Deven Edinger; and in back are Arthur Finzen, Noah Greer, Gabby Thooft, Emma Kampmann, Jenna Holien, Ellie Frahm, Amber Bakker, Channa McCurdy, Holly Juutilainen and Cari Baune. Not pictured are Jesse Linneman and Mark Wilmes.

