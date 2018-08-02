Friends and late night fun at the Lake Benton Public Library

Above: The Lake Benton Public Library sponsored a petting zoo for their SRP Grand Finale. Children of all ages had the chance to make some new animal friends. Andrew Tiedeman looks on as the llama, named Tom Petty, gives a kiss.

Below: The middle school summer reading program celebrated summer reading fun on Friday evening. They were treated to a late-night lock-in at the library, where they shared snacks, played games, and watched movies.

Filed under Community Comments Off