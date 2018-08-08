Jeff Hansen began his duties as Principal in July at LB Elementary



Jeff Hanson began his position as Principal of Lake Benton School in July. He is excited to be a part of this district.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Jeff Hansen joined the Lake Ben­ton School staff as the principal in early July. He brings with him a depth of experience and a passion for serving others. We recently had the chance to visit with him about joining the team.

Hansen is a native to the area. He grew up on a hog farm in Ruthton. He started out farming, but, when the farm economy took a down-turn, Hansen returned to college with the intent to pursue agricul­tural education. His plans changed when he spent time observing an elementary school classroom. “I just really loved that and found that to be my home,” he said. He finished college with a degree in elementary education.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.