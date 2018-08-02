Kathy Johnson honored as Friend of the Opera House



Kathy Johnson of Lake Benton was installed as a Friend of the Opera House by David Norgaard in a ceremony preceding Saturday evening’s performance of “Footloose: The Musical.”

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

In a ceremony before Satur­day’s production of “Footloose: The Musical,” Kathy Johnson was presented as the latest Friend of the Opera House. Opera House Chairman David Norgaard gave the award to the long-time board member.

Johnson served in many ca­pacities over the years, includ­ing secretary and costume co­ordinator…

