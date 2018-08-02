Kathy Johnson honored as Friend of the Opera House
August 2, 2018
Kathy Johnson of Lake Benton was installed as a Friend of the Opera House by David Norgaard in a ceremony preceding Saturday evening’s performance of “Footloose: The Musical.”
By Mark Wilmes
In a ceremony before Saturday’s production of “Footloose: The Musical,” Kathy Johnson was presented as the latest Friend of the Opera House. Opera House Chairman David Norgaard gave the award to the long-time board member.
Johnson served in many capacities over the years, including secretary and costume coordinator…
