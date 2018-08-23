Lake Benton 18u defeated the Luverne Cardinals
The Lake Benton 18U softball team defeated the Luverne Cardinals over the weekend. Pictured left to right in front are Madie Nelson, Mariah Zeinstra, Liz Prins and Adrianna Johnson; in back are Gabrielle Buckridge, Jasmine Jensen, Makayla Shriver, Lauren Powers and Aba Turner.
Submitted by Jerid Johnson
On Saturday Aug. 18 the Lake Benton 18u Fastpitch Team played host to the Luverne Cardinals in Edgerton.
In Game 1, Lake Benton would be the visiting team on the scoreboard and would jump out to an early three-run lead on veteran Cardinal pitcher Rylee Olson in the top of the first on walks to Gabby Buckridge and Adrianna Johnson followed by a hit to score them by Makayla Shriver…
