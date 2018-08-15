Lake Benton School will hold their annual open house on Aug. 21

By Shelly Finzen

The countdown to the first day of school is nearly finished. To get kids excited about the new year, Lake Benton Elementary School will hold their annual Back-to-School Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at the school, with activities and a light lunch at School Park. The school will also hold a dedication ceremony for the new playground equipment, which was installed just before the end of the last school year.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Families can bring school supplies and get desks and lockers stocked before the first day…

