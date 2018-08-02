Lincoln County Fair week begins tomorrow



AJ Busselman of Lake Benton is pictured at the beef show at the 2017 Lincoln County Fair.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

It’s Fair Week at the Lin­coln County Fairgrounds in Tyler. This year’s fair will be filled with fami­ly-fun events as well as educational activities and agricultural awareness programs throughout the weekend. Check out all they have going on.

This morning’s events began with the horse show at 8:30 a.m. All the non-livestock exhibits are on display for the public to view.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.