Meester, Nafziger to face off in county sheriff’s race
August 23, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
A field of three candidates for Lincoln County Sheriff was narrowed to two during last week’s primary election. Incumbent Chad Meester received 499 votes, with Nathan Nafziger garnering 349. John Spindler received 94 votes, leaving Meester and Nafziger to face each other on the November ballot…
Community, Government | Comments Off