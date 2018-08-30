More than 500 flags were retired in a proper ceremony Sunday
Jerry Rochel inspects one of more than 500 flags that were included in the American Legion’s Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags, performed by America Legion Henry Sollie Post 10 on Sunday afternoon.
By Shelly Finzen
Approximately 20 people—members of the American Legion Henry Sollie Post 10, Ladies Auxiliary, and the public—gathered for the American Legion’s Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags on Sunday afternoon at Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park. During the ceremony, more than 500 flags, including several US flags, POW flags and Minnesota State flags, were retired from service properly.
According to members of the American Legion, “We are of the opinion that the American Legion’s Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags is a dignified tribute to the US Flag and its symbolism.”
