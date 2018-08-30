More than 500 flags were retired in a proper ceremony Sunday



Jerry Rochel inspects one of more than 500 flags that were included in the American Legion’s Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags, performed by America Legion Henry Sollie Post 10 on Sunday afternoon.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Approximately 20 people—members of the American Legion Henry Sollie Post 10, Ladies Aux­iliary, and the public—gathered for the American Legion’s Cere­mony for Disposal of Unservice­able Flags on Sunday afternoon at Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park. During the ceremony, more than 500 flags, including several US flags, POW flags and Min­nesota State flags, were retired from service properly.

According to members of the American Legion, “We are of the opinion that the American Le­gion’s Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags is a digni­fied tribute to the US Flag and its symbolism.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.