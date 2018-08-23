Ms. Megan Stratmoen joins the Lake Benton School staff



Ms. Megan Stratmoen recently joined the Lake Benton Elementary School staff list as the special education teacher.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



There will be a new face in the halls of Lake Benton Elementary School this school year. Megan Stratmoen is the new special education teacher. Recently, we had the chance to talk to her about the transition and the upcoming year.

Stratmoen grew up in Dawson, where she graduated from high school. She gained her Bachelors of Elementary and Special Education from Minnesota State University—Moorhead in 2015. She recently earned her Master’s from the University of North Dakota in Special Education, with an emphasis on Emotional/Behavioral Disorders and Autism Spectrum Disorders certification.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.