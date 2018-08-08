Prosch to run for U.S. Congress

August 8, 2018

U.S. Congressional candidate Matt Prosch and his family.

By Violet Nelson
The halls of U.S. Congress might soon contain a familiar face from Lincoln County. Lo­cal businessman Matt Prosch of Lake Benton has been busy with his campaign to represent our congressional district in Wash­ington, D.C. He eagerly awaits his first big hurdle, which is the Aug. 14 primary election.

