Relay 2018 dollars surge past goal



The #CURE Relay For Life team of Lake Benton was among the top fundraisers for the 2018 Relay event in July, raising over $7,000. Pictured from left to right are Jayla Prosch, Julienne Prosch, Shayna Demuth, Autumn Tooley, Priscilla Osland, Wyatt Osland, John Schwing, Addison Osland. Priscilla Osland was also the second place individual fundraiser for 2018, raising $2,750.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Event Leadership per­sonnel and team captains gathered on Aug. 21 in Hendricks to discuss the 2018 event on June 22 and close out final fundraising for the year. This year’s final total fundraising ended up at $40,733.46, far surpassing the goal of $35,000.18…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.