Rocky start to the E-LB football season



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Taryn Krog gets a hit on Colman-Egan’s No. 7 Nate Tolley during the first quarter of the Elks’ 36-0 loss to the Hawks Friday night in Colman, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks got off to a rocky start for the season. The Elks were defeated by the state champions, Colman-Egan, with a final score of 36-0.

In the defensive game, Devin Sopko led the team in tackles with eight solos and an assist. Taryn Krog took six opponents down and had two assists and a quarterback sack…

