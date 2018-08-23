School board commits to supporting STEAM program for three years



The BTFT Teen Library Club presented a check for $50 to Lake Benton Elementary School at the Aug. 15 school board meeting. Pictured are Principal Jeff Hansen, Arthur Finzen, Alexis Christensen and Anika Finzen. Other members of BTFT who were not present include Noah and Zoey Greer, Alyssa Kotsala, Gabby Thooft and Blake DeVries.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 15. Chair Tony Schwing welcomed visitors and guests, which included new special education teacher Megan Stratmoen. He also welcomed Principal Jeff Hansen to the table for his first meeting.

During the discussion of new business, Superintendent Loy Woelber and Principal Hansen reported on the STEAM program being developed and implemented by the fourth, fifth, and sixth grade teachers…

