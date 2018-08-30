School open house sees nearly 200 in attendance



Like the other children, Addison Castle, left, and Lucy Greer enjoyed the bouncy house and inflatable slide at the open house.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elemen­tary School kicked off the school year last Tuesday evening, Aug. 21, with the annual open house. Stu­dents were encouraged to check out their new classrooms, set up desks and lockers and meet their teachers, then go to School Park where there was food, fun and entertainment.

The open house was sponsored by the Lake Benton Chamber of Com­merce, the City of Lake Benton, Rick’s Welding, Kinner and Company, Lake Benton Realty, the Lake Benton Resort, Country Side Nursery, CRCN, Inc., and Mary’s Shoppe.

