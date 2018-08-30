School open house sees nearly 200 in attendance
Like the other children, Addison Castle, left, and Lucy Greer enjoyed the bouncy house and inflatable slide at the open house.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Lake Benton Elementary School kicked off the school year last Tuesday evening, Aug. 21, with the annual open house. Students were encouraged to check out their new classrooms, set up desks and lockers and meet their teachers, then go to School Park where there was food, fun and entertainment.
The open house was sponsored by the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce, the City of Lake Benton, Rick’s Welding, Kinner and Company, Lake Benton Realty, the Lake Benton Resort, Country Side Nursery, CRCN, Inc., and Mary’s Shoppe.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off