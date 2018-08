Braden Carmody of the Lake Benton Bar team.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The slowpitch softball playoff tournament began last night in Lake Benton and Pipestone. Eight area slowpitch softball teams are competing for prizes ranging from just under $120 to more than $230 going to the championship team…

For the full story read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.