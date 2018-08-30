Special permits to be issued for city deer hunt



Photo courtesy of Diann Powell

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Approximately one year ago at the Sept. 5, 2017 City Council meeting, the citizens of Lake Benton spoke to DNR representatives about the deer overpopulation in the city limits. More than 20 people spoke at that meeting.

Up to that point, the DNR had not been willing to work with the community to curtail the deer population…

