The beginning of the end of an era for Lake Benton



The inventory liquidation sale at the Lake Benton Hardware Store/Napa Auto Parts began today.

By Shelly Finzen

Today marks the beginning of the end of an era for Lake Ben­ton. After having a hardware store in town for 118 years, the Lake Benton Hardware Store has begun a store-closing liquidation sale. If the Lake Benton Hard­ware store does close, it will be a blow to the Lake Benton com­munity.

According to “125 Years of Life in the Valley,” Benedict Marti opened Corner Hardware in 1900. The Marti family con­tinued to run the business until it was sold to Skelgas in 1986. Gary and Shirl Serie, current owners, purchased the business from Cenex in 1993…

