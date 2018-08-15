The Class of 1958 — 60 years later



The Lake Benton High School Class of 1958 gathered for a 60-year reunion, June 14 and 15. Attend¬ing the reunion, pictured left to right in front, are Gayle (Trautman) Koster, Kay (Steinberg) Hughes, Romelle (Trade) Pritchett, Audrey (Herschberger) Swanson and Faye (Tellinghuisen) Moody; in back are Lowell Dorn, Curtis Charter, Eugene Steufen, Dale Koster, Jerry Van Eckhout, Ron Gieneart, Douglas Jordahl, Lyle Rochel, Roy Hinz and Jim Koster.

Filed under Community, School Comments Off