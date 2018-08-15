Victory for Elkton-Lake Benton girls

Photo courtesy of the Elkton Record

The Elkton-Lake Benton girls 14 and under softball team won the Northeast Regional Softball Tournament hosted in Elkton, South Dakota on Saturday, Aug. 4. The team also won the championship last year, when they were the 12 and under team, making this their second championship. The team’s record for the season was 11-2. Pictured left to right in front are Kaitlynn Thompson, Tristin Basham, Abigail Timm, Trinity Stein and Malayna Hemmen. In the middle row are Kayla Goertz, Daisha Warren, Tori Stein, Emily Robbins, Ella Crofutt, Izzy Rodriguez and Sabel Christensen; and in back are coaches Adam Stein, Chuck Remund and Dan Robbins. Team members not pictured are Tevan Erickson, Rachael Krog, Autumn Tooley and Sydney Boersma.