A long day in volleyball results in an improved record for Lady Elks



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 12 Brooklyn Nielsen and No. 10 Kailyn Drietz try to block a spike attempt by Parkston’s Amber Albrecht during Set 1 of the Elks’ loss to the Trojans Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon Volleyball Invitational held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

In a long day of volley­ball, the Lady Elks travelled to Pentagon High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a day-long tournament. The ladies came home with the second-place title for the orange division of the tournament.

The tournament began with a pool-style play. E-LB played against Alces­ter Hudson first, defeating the Cubs in three sets, 25- 15, 22-25 and 25-21…

