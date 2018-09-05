A new gaming club comes to town



The Lake Benton Public Library’s Chess Club has been upgraded to Game Time, a family-friendly gaming club open to all ages.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Public Li­brary’s Chess Club has been upgraded. Beginning on Sept. 10, the library will host Game Time, a weekly gaming social club. Game Time is led by Rich Riley, chair of the Library Board. He was instrumental in starting the Chess Club that Game Time springs from. “Two years ago, the library board was looking for new library programs,” Riley said, “I suggested the idea be­cause my children had enjoyed a chess club that Chris Johnson had run in Tyler. Library board member Matt Meyer had expe­rience running a chess club at a school in Nebraska…

