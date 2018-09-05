Benefit for Michelle Myers- Kelsh to be held in Elkton
September 5, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
In March of this year, Michelle Myers-Kelsh of Elkton, South Dakota was taken to the hospital for an illness that was affecting her mobility. While hospitalized, Michelle was diagnosed with Chromic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP).
According to WebMD, CIDP is “a neurological disorder — a condition that targets your body’s nerves.” It typically affects more men than women, but the disease is difficult to diagnose. The exact cause of the illness is unknown.
