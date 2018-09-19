Candidate names released for 2018 general election



Running for the position of Mayor of Lake Benton this year are Larry Robbins, above, and incumbent Bob Worth, below.



By Shelly Finzen

Candidate names for the 2018 General Election on Nov. 6 have been released. They are as follows—

In the City of Hendricks:

For City Council – incum­bents Darren Schumacher and Nate Nuese have both filed for re-election.

For School Board, three 4-year terms – Tom Olson, An­gie Schumacher (both incum­bents)

In Lincoln County:

For County Commissioner Dist. 2 – Mic VanDeVere (in­cumbent)

For County Commissioner Dist. 4 – Joe Drietz (incum­bent)

For County Auditor/Treasur­er – Deb Vierhuf (incumbent)

For County Recorder – Mi­chelle Facile (incumbent)

For County Sheriff – Chad Meester (incumbent), Nathan Nafziger

