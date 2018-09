Cards topped by Lady Elks

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks were chalĀ­lenged by the Dell Rapids St. Mary (DRSM) Cardinals on Thursday, Sept. 21 at home. The ladies defeated the Cardinals, 25-12, 25-17, and 25-22, bringing their conference record to 4-1 for the season.

Aubrey Wirth led the Lady Elks in attacks for the game. Wirth made 11 kills and had two digsā€¦

