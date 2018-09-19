City will purchase new pickup for the maintenance department
September 19, 2018
Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper reported that there may be recycled asphalt later this year, which can be used on the cemetery roads.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met for a short regular meeting on Monday evening. Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper was on hand for the first half of the meeting to present a quote for the purchase of a new maintenance department pickup. The lowest quote he received was from Midway Ford for $27,939.92. The city has the funds available in CDs and a designated fund and will move forward with the purchase immediately.
