E-LB athlete, Hannah Krog, makes AVCA Phenom List
September 5, 2018
Hannah Krog has been identified by the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) as an elite rising high school volleyball-student athlete and is recognized on the 2018 AVCA Phenom List. This list is comprised of underclassmen who have received some form of recognition for their outstanding play. She has been selected as well to attend the AVCA Phenom College Preparatory Program (which is an INVITE-ONLY)…
