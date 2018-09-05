E-LB athlete, Hannah Krog, makes AVCA Phenom List



Hannah Krog was identified by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) as an elite rising high school volleyball-student athlete and is recognized on the 2018 AVCA Phenom List.

Hannah Krog has been identified by the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) as an elite rising high school volleyball-student ath­lete and is recognized on the 2018 AVCA Phenom List. This list is com­prised of underclassmen who have received some form of recognition for their outstanding play. She has been selected as well to attend the AVCA Phenom College Prepa­ratory Program (which is an INVITE-ONLY)…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.