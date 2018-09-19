E-LB cross country team competed in four meets during the first half of the month
September 19, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton cross country team has been busy these last two weeks, competing in four competitions during the first half of the month.
On Sept. 4, the team traveled to Garretson, South Dakota to participate in the Jesse James Cross Country Invitational. Charlie Harming ran the 4,000-Meter Run in 18:22.00, while Garrett Neill ran the meet in 19:37.00. Caedmon Bressler finished with a time of 21:46.00…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off