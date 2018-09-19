E-LB cross country team competed in four meets during the first half of the month

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton cross country team has been busy these last two weeks, competing in four competitions during the first half of the month.

On Sept. 4, the team trav­eled to Garretson, South Dakota to participate in the Jesse James Cross Country Invitational. Char­lie Harming ran the 4,000-Meter Run in 18:22.00, while Garrett Neill ran the meet in 19:37.00. Cae­dmon Bressler finished with a time of 21:46.00…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.