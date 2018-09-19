E-LB Homecoming King and Queen named Monday night



The 2018 Elkton-Lake Benton Homecoming King and Queen were crowned at the coronation Monday night, Sept. 17 in Elkton, South Dakota. Pictured left to right in front are crownbearers Adeline Brunsting, Harper Houselog, Tayley Jaacks, Ryder Squires, Remington Bebensee and Jadin Otto; standing behind them are Jayla Prosch, Tiffany Rouge, Queen Baylee Jandahl, King Dylan Kuehl, Devin Sopko and Taryn Krog.

Filed under Community, School Comments Off