E-LB Lady Elks played in Arlington volleyball tournament



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Rachel Krog (left) and Jesse Busselman converge for a dig during the first game of the Elks’ 3-0 loss to Warner Saturday morning at the 2018 Arlington Invitational Varsity Volleyball Tournament in Arlington, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton Lake Benton Lady Elks spent Saturday, Sept. 8 playing ball in the Arlington volleyball tour­nament. The ladies played five games, winning one and losing four, making their final record 4-6.

The first game was played against the Warner Monarchs. The Monarchs defeated the Lady Elks in two sets, 25-17 and 25-22…

