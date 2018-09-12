E-LB Lady Elks played in Arlington volleyball tournament
September 12, 2018
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton’s Rachel Krog (left) and Jesse Busselman converge for a dig during the first game of the Elks’ 3-0 loss to Warner Saturday morning at the 2018 Arlington Invitational Varsity Volleyball Tournament in Arlington, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton Lake Benton Lady Elks spent Saturday, Sept. 8 playing ball in the Arlington volleyball tournament. The ladies played five games, winning one and losing four, making their final record 4-6.
The first game was played against the Warner Monarchs. The Monarchs defeated the Lady Elks in two sets, 25-17 and 25-22…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off