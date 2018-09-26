E-LB runners place in the top ten at Castlewood Invite

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country team trav­elled to Castlewood, South Dakota to complete in the Castlewood Invitational meet on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The junior varsity run­ners completed a 3,000-meter run. Malayna Hem­men placed third in the women’s division, finishing with a time of 13:35.32…

