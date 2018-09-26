E-LB runners place in the top ten at Castlewood Invite
September 26, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country team travelled to Castlewood, South Dakota to complete in the Castlewood Invitational meet on Saturday, Sept. 22.
The junior varsity runners completed a 3,000-meter run. Malayna Hemmen placed third in the women’s division, finishing with a time of 13:35.32…
