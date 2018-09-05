E-LB welcomes five new staff members this year

September 5, 2018

The Elkton School District welcomes five new staff members this school year.
New teachers in­clude Ms. Tia Hulce teaching K-12 art, Mr. Michael Mitchell teaching 7-12 Sci­ence, and Mrs. Kristi Brunsting working with SPED depart­ment. Staff joining the school this year in­clude Mr. Bob Ishmael as custodian and Mrs. Lori Hubert working in the kitchen.

