E-LB welcomes five new staff members this year

The Elkton School District welcomes five new staff members this school year.

New teachers in­clude Ms. Tia Hulce teaching K-12 art, Mr. Michael Mitchell teaching 7-12 Sci­ence, and Mrs. Kristi Brunsting working with SPED depart­ment. Staff joining the school this year in­clude Mr. Bob Ishmael as custodian and Mrs. Lori Hubert working in the kitchen.

