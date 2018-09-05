E-LB welcomes five new staff members this year
The Elkton School District welcomes five new staff members this school year.
New teachers include Ms. Tia Hulce teaching K-12 art, Mr. Michael Mitchell teaching 7-12 Science, and Mrs. Kristi Brunsting working with SPED department. Staff joining the school this year include Mr. Bob Ishmael as custodian and Mrs. Lori Hubert working in the kitchen.
For the full story and photos, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.