Elks too hot for Redhawks

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 4 Matthew Nibbe sprints to the outside for big gain during the third quarter of the Elks’ 50-6 Homecoming victory over Estelline-Hendricks Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks earned a win in front of a large Home­coming crowd last Friday evening. They defeated the Redhawks with a fi­nal score of 50-6.

The Elks made 21 run­ning plays in the game for a total game of 275 yards. Devin Sopko led the team, running the ball 11 times for a gain of 182 yards…

