Elks too hot for Redhawks
September 26, 2018
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 4 Matthew Nibbe sprints to the outside for big gain during the third quarter of the Elks’ 50-6 Homecoming victory over Estelline-Hendricks Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elks earned a win in front of a large Homecoming crowd last Friday evening. They defeated the Redhawks with a final score of 50-6.
The Elks made 21 running plays in the game for a total game of 275 yards. Devin Sopko led the team, running the ball 11 times for a gain of 182 yards…
