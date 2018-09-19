Elks topped by the Dolphins at home
September 19, 2018
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton’s Bryson Sik snags an interception in front of Deubrook’s No. 4 Trace Vierhuf during the second quarter of the Elks’ 14-6 loss to the Dolphins Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks met the Deubrook Dolphins at home on Friday night. The Dolphins went home winners, defeating the Elks 14-6.
In the defensive game, The Elks made 26 solo tackles and 23 assisted tackles. Taryn Krog led in tackles, making nine solos and six assists…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off