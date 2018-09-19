Elks topped by the Dolphins at home



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Bryson Sik snags an interception in front of Deubrook’s No. 4 Trace Vierhuf during the second quarter of the Elks’ 14-6 loss to the Dolphins Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks met the Deubrook Dolphins at home on Fri­day night. The Dolphins went home winners, de­feating the Elks 14-6.

In the defensive game, The Elks made 26 solo tackles and 23 assisted tackles. Taryn Krog led in tackles, making nine so­los and six assists…

