Elkton-Lake Benton High takes care of one of its own



Elkton-Lake Benton High School students and staff will sponsor two benefits, with proceeds going to Bob Redlinger, school custodian.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton High School students and staff appreciate the support they are given throughout the year by a variety of people in a variety of ways. This week, they will show their appreciation for one of their own—Bob Redlinger, who has served as a school custodian for the last year.

Lake Benton’s Bob Redlinger was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on July 21…

