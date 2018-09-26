First Lions Club Breakfast of the season will be this Sunday

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Lions Club will begin their monthly benefit breakfasts this Sunday, Sept. 30 at the Showboat Pavilion. Proceeds of this benefit have been designated for Joyce Miller of Lake Benton.

Joyce has served in a number of areas within the Lake Benton and Tyler communities. Most recently, she was a cook for the Lake Benton Bar, then worked at the Tyler Golf Club until July, when she suffered a stroke.

