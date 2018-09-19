Flyers take the Lady Elks down at home in three
September 19, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks faced the Chester Flyers at home on Tuesday, Sept. 11. The JV final scores were 25-20 and 25-11, with the victory going to the Flyers. The varsity Flyers were also victorious, defeating the Lady Elks 25-11, 25-18, and 25-19.
Hannah Krog led the ladies in attacks, with 12 kills in the game…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off