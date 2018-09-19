Fun run benefit was a success



These colorful ladies were victorious in E-LB’s FCCLA Color Run held last Saturday. Cara Bressler, left, took second place and Jodie Greer crossed the finish line first. Congratulations, ladies!

Submitted by Alexis Christensen,

FCCLA Treasurer

On Saturday, Sept. 15, 13 people attended the Elkton-Lake Benton 5K Color Run 5K/Fun Run supporting Naomi Schuurman and Bob Redlinger. There were three children in the Fun Run event, the winners being Kalla Foerster, daughter of Becka and Danny Foerster, in first place, and Kaylie Kuehl, daughter of Sara and Shane Kuehl, in second place…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.