Hamer and Vizecky are appointed to canvas results of general election

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Commis­sioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 4. All members were present.

Environmental Officer Rob­ert Olsen reported that there will be a conditional use hear­ing on Sept. 19 to review and decide on a request of a permit by Ground Works, LLC, and Ex­cel Energy. The meeting will be­gin at 7 p.m. Olsen announced that County Ditch 15 needs to have the top two-thirds “dipped due to sediment in the system.” The estimated cost is $13,500…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.